Procession for fallen firefighter and paramedic moves through QCA

A procession for a fallen firefighter made its way through the Quad Cities area Tuesday night.

It was in honor of Grandview firefighter and Louisa County Ambulance paramedic Devin Estabrook.

TV6 caught the procession as it moved through Blue Grass. It started in Springfield, Ill. and ended in Muscatine, Iowa.

Estabrook was killed by a hit and run driver near Muscatine last Monday. The driver did not stop.

His visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m.

Police continue to ask that anyone with information about the accident or the vehicle that did not stop at the scene contact Lt. Anthony Kies of the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, extension 608. Individuals may also private message the Muscatine Police Department with information using the MPD Facebook page.