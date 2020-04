Local law enforcement agencies came together to pay their respects for Hampton Police Chief Terry Engle, who died in a car accident last weekend.

Due to the ban on public gatherings, each department took turns driving by the funeral home in Moline to honor his life and service.

According to the Illinois State Police Report, Engle's squad car left the road and hit a tree when he was on a service call in a rural area of Rock Island County.

Terry Engle was 57