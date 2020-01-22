Production for some Excedrin products has been temporarily stopped

If you suffer from migraines you may want to listen up. Production for certain Excedrin products has temporarily been stopped.

GlaxoSmithKline says they halted production and distribution for the popular pain reliever after discovering "inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients."

The products in question are Excedrin extra strength and Excedrin migraine in both caplets and gel-tabs.

The pharmaceutical company says they do not believe they post a safety risk to consumers and this is only a precautionary measure.

The company also says they expect to resume production "shortly".

Excedrin p.m. headache and Excedrin tension headache are still available in stores.

But the company advised consumers to talk to their pharmacists since the dosage may be different.

Below is the full statement from GlaxoSmithKline to NBC News.

"Patient safety and product quality are our utmost priorities at GSK. Through routine quality control and assurance measures, we discovered inconsistencies in how we transfer and weigh ingredients for Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets and Geltabs and Excedrin Migraine Caplets and Geltabs. Based on the available data, GSK believes that the product does not pose a safety risk to consumers. However, as a precautionary measure, GSK Consumer Healthcare voluntarily implemented a temporary discontinuation of production and distribution.

This is a short term issue for which we expect production to begin again shortly. In the meantime, other Excedrin products are available along with other pain-relieving drugs, but dosages may differ. Consumers should consult their pharmacist for the most suitable alternative product."