Production suspended at John Deere Dubuque Works after employee tests positive for coronavirus

John Deere has temporarily suspended production at its Dubuque Works factory after an employee tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The company was notified over the weekend about the confirmed case.

“Out of an abundance of caution, production is being briefly suspended beginning Monday, March 30, to ensure the safety of all factory personnel,” the company said in a statement to TV6. “During the temporary closure, the facility will undergo a thorough disinfection that meets or exceeds local and state health-department guidance - including 3rd party industrial hygiene assessments. The facility will also continue to strengthen and enhance processes in place to protect employees.”

Factory employees will return to work via staggered, scheduled start-ups, the company said. Those able to work remotely during this time will continue to do so, the company said.

