Professional dog trainer says police body camera does not show dog "charging" Kewanee cop before being shot

The Kewanee Police Department is addressing concerns after a police officer shot and wounded a dog Friday following a report the dog was “acting aggressive.”

“The dog is charging me and almost bit me,” a neighbor can be heard saying to the officer in body camera video released by the department Monday.

Police say the dog “attempted to attack” the officer. In the body camera video you can hear the officer tell a police dispatcher that the dog had “charged him” as well. Moments later the officer shot the dog.

“Get back,” the officer can be hear saying before firing the single shot. “Get back. Get back.”

After reading and hearing the many concerns and questions raised about the action of the officer, TV6 wanted to hear from an expert.

“It is a difficult decision, a very difficult decision,” professional dog trainer Kim Lindquist said.

Lindquist watched the video and said she doesn’t believe, based on the video, that the dog charged the officer. Lindquist is a former animal control officer and said the dog was protecting its property and she is not sure if it was being aggressive.

"There is no way to tell if he would have been aggressive or not,” she said. "That dog was thinking, I don't know you, and I am going to throw this energy at you because I don't know you and I don't think I want you on my property."

Despite her belief the dog was not charging the officer, she is not questioning his decision to shoot.

"He did what, I am assuming, what he thought he should do to protect the people from what he was told and what was going on,” she said.

During a phone call with police dispatch, the officer can be heard saying neighbors have complained about the dog in the past.

“They said that we were here a little while ago,” the officer said.

Lindquist said armed with that information, and based on what was going on around the officer, Lindquist said with her training, if she was in the same situation, she would have acted differently.

“My thought would be to contain the dog,” she said. “Contain the situation.”

TV6 has reached out to the Kewanee Police Department to get some questions answered about the incident. We want to know if there have been other complaints against the dog, and if the officer’s actions were determined justified. We also want to know if the department has a policy and training for dealing with dogs.

The dog’s owner, Jessica Smith, has been charged with allowing a dog to run free.

So far in 2019, the police department says it has responded to 777 complaints of dogs running at large and 32 complaints of individuals being bitten by dogs.

KEWANEE POLICE STATEMENT:

On October 11th, 2019, the Kewanee Police Department received a complaint from a citizen that an aggressive pit bull charging at people in the roadway in the 600 block of East 5th Street in Kewanee, Illinois. This incident led to the pit bull being struck by a bullet fired from the responding officer’s service weapon. In an effort to maintain an honest and transparent relationship with the citizens of Kewanee, the Kewanee Police Department is choosing to release the body camera footage to show the entire incident. Several false claims on social media were made over the weekend that children were present during the incident and the pit bull was shot as it was running away from the officer. The video shows that these statements are false and a misrepresentation of the unfortunate incident. The body camera footage clearly shows the pit bull was aggressive and approaching the officer in the street. Over the last twelve months, the Kewanee Police Department has responded to 777 complaints of dogs running at large and 32 complaints of individuals being bitten by a dog. These are the facts concerning this specific complaint of an aggressive pit bull running at large.

The Kewanee Police Department was contacted by a citizen that a loose pit bull tried to attack him while he was walking in the street. When the responding officer arrived on scene to speak with the complainant, the citizen advised the officer that the loose pit bull had charged at him three separate times and tried to bite him while he was in the roadway. The pit bull can be heard barking throughout the video and can be seen standing at the edge of the roadway. The officer is standing on the opposite side of the road near his vehicle. The officer attempts to locate the owner of the pit bull so that the owner could safely retrieve the aggressive dog before anyone gets attacked. He retrieves a catch pole from the back of his squad car in hopes of being able to safely secure the pit bull. As the officer is speaking with a dispatcher on the phone, the pit bull starts advancing towards him across the street. The officer informs the dispatcher he must hang up the phone as the pit bull is now coming at him. Based upon the officer’s own observations, combined with the complainant’s information about the pit bull attempting to attack him on multiple occasions, the officer pulled his service weapon to protect himself from the aggressive pit bull. The officer yells at the dog to get back, but the pit bull keeps barking and advancing towards him across the road towards his position. When the pit bull gets to approximately 5 feet away from the officer and still moving towards him, the officer fires one round from his service weapon striking the pit bull. The pit bull then runs from the area and was unable to be captured by officers. The owner of the pit bull, Jessica Smith, was later cited for the city ordinance violation for allowing a dog to run at large. She received a court date of November 15th at 9:00 am at Kewanee City Hall.

