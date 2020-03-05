Professionals learn about child abuse prevention at annual conference in Moline

Data shows the number of abused and neglected children in one year in Rock Island County and Scott County could fill 20 school busses.

At the 17th annual Children Exposed to Violence Conference, professionals learned about child abuse prevention. (KWQC)

At the 17th annual Children Exposed to Violence Conference, professionals learned about child abuse prevention.

"Child abuse is 100% preventable. ideally we're working ourselves out of a job by helping to build stronger, healthier, safer communities and better supports for communities," Brooke Hendrickx, the director of development and communications for the Child Abuse Council, said.

The intended audience included health workers, social workers, lawyers, first responders and educators, but there were recommendations for parents, as well.

Experts recommend making sure you're patient with your child and stepping away for a few minutes if you need to.

Up to 90 percent of all abuse comes from someone the child knows.

If you need support, you can reach out to the Child Abuse Council or Family Resources.