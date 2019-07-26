Program will help Davenport police combat violent crime

Fighting violent crime, Davenport police are using a new method that's also being used in New Orleans and Milwaukee.

“We are really excited about this. We think it's an opportunity for us to grow,” said Chief Paul Sikorski, Davenport Police Department.

The U.S. Justice Department has picked Davenport police as one of only ten agencies to go through a special 3-year program. The program called National Public Safety Partnership aims to help communities reduce violent crime.

“We are going to be looking at really all violent crimes, but specifically gun-related crime here in Davenport. We’ll also focus on drug crimes as well,” said Chief Sikorski.

The chief says he acknowledges crime happens but they too are working hard.

“I have to hand it to the men and women of this agency. They have made great strides in reducing violent crime in our city,” said Chief Sikorski.

However, he says there is always room for improvement and believes this program will help enhance the work they are doing. So they can come up with future solutions.

“We will always be striving to get better to reduce the number of victims that we have,” said Chief Sikorski.

The program isn't giving the department money or more officers to help them do their job. Rather it will provide training and technical assistance in areas such as crime analytics, emerging technology, and community engagement. Davenport police will go to Memphis in September to meet the rest of the other departments selected and they'll begin the program.

