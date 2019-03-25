Program would help curb the rise of e-cigarettes

A plan to cut down on vaping among high schoolers. E-cigarettes has increased 78 percent in one year in teens. A diversion program has been proposed for Clinton schools.

MGN Online

They are small devices but are quickly becoming a big problem.

“We've seen the use from 2014 double in use. We are looking at about 15 percent of our youth reporting that they are using,” said Leslie Mussmann, Director of Area Substance Abuse Council.

E-cigarettes also known as vapes are becoming popular among youth. That’s according to Leslie Mussmann, the Director of the Clinton Area Substance Abuse Council. Monday morning, she presented to the Clinton County Board of Supervisors about a grant that would allow them to create a diversion program to curb the epidemic.

“It's important for us to recognize that nicotine is an addictive substance and can cause a lot of concern,” said Mussmann.

In order, for them to finish completing the grant. They needed the board to sign off on the application. If it gets approved, the organization would partner with school resource officers to educate about the dangers of e-cigs. Currently, districts in Clinton County do in-school suspension or give a citation to a student for having e-cigs on school grounds.

“What the program would do is allow youth who have not had other issues with law enforcement or with school suspension to be able to get an education as a deferment to the ticket that they would be given by the law enforcement officer,” said Mussmann.

Board members say educating people about the harms of e-cigs is a step in the right direction.

“And work to correct that misinformation and give our youth accurate information, so they can make healthy life decisions. I think it's a positive, said Dan Srp, Chairperson for the Clinton County Supervisors.

You currently have to be 18 to buy e-cigs, but the organization says what they've found is youth are buying these products online or older siblings and parents are giving it to them. So they don’t use actual cigarettes.

The FDA has proposed new rules to restrict the sale of flavored e-cigarettes to kids. If the rules go through, they'd only be sold through retailers and websites that impose age restrictions.

