Progress continues for the new I-74 bridge & lane closures impact those in Moline

Beginning Thursday, June 20, weather permitting, River Drive will have daily lane closures from 19th Street to 23rd Street to allow contractors to strip the bridge deck and install new electrical items under the bridge. The work is anticipated to be completed in approximately three weeks. They were hoping to have this closure in place on Wednesday, June 19th but a representative told TV-6 they have postponed it by one day due to the anticipated weather.

They were also planning to for lane closures along 4th Avenue, once again between 19th Street and 23rd Street but they are putting this off until further notice. In this area, the closures will allow contractors to access the new I-74 bridge, and once those closures go into place, they should last about 2 weeks.

On the nights of Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation will reduce the Iowa-bound I-74 on-ramp at River Drive to a single lane from approximately 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive will be closed the same night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. People should use the 7th Avenue exit in this area.

These overnight on and off-ramp closures will allow contractors to pour concrete for the new I-74 bridge.

The I-74 River Bridge team is asking that people drive with caution and watch for changing traffic patterns.

