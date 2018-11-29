Progress report on new I-74 Bridge

Several sections of the arch for the New I-74 Bridge have arrived in the Quad Cities. It's an exciting development since the arch is the main focus of the structure and a sure sign of progress.

"Work on the arch is the most critical portion of the schedule for the entire corridor," said I-74 Project Manager Danielle Alvarez

In an interview with TV-6's Marcia Lense, Alvarez of the Iowa Department of Transportation said eight sections of the arch are being stored while work continues over the winter. In all, 60 sections will be put in place when the bridge arch is completed.

Alvarez says workers have been able to stay on schedule despite four Mississippi River flood events. Crews have been working two shifts, six days a week. Work is also progressing on shore, where bridge approaches are advancing on both sides of the river.

Some people have wondered why the steel girders are different colors. Alvarez explained that Illinois has its girders delivered with (white) primer while Iowa has its delivered already painted. She says all girders will eventually be painted dark blue.

As work in and along the river continues, more work will be done around the approaches and by the fall of 2019, the Iowa-bound section of the bridge will be ready for traffic. The Illinois-bound section is expected to be ready in 2020.

"In 2019, the Iowa bound I74 will be impacted. It's important to know that you can still access those downtown areas find a little different way to get around and you'll always be allowed to cross the river using I-74 during all phases of construction," she added.