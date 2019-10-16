Project Bundle Up Drive Up and Drop Off - 10/18

Project Bundle Up is KWQC's annual partnership with the Salvation Army to provide clothing for children in need throughout the Quad Cities.

On Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can come to the TV6 studios and drop off your donations. You can drive up and drop off donations without having to get out of your car at 805 Brady Street.

Items needed include *NEW* coats, gloves, hats, boots, underwear and socks for children of all ages. Items donated will be given to local schools to distribute to students most in need, as determined by the school teachers and staff members.

Cash donations will also be accepted.