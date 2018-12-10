Projects to begin on Locust Street in Davenport on Monday

Traffic will be impacted for commuters who use Locust Street in Davenport starting Monday.

The first project will close East Locust from Woodland Avenue to Kenwood starting on Monday, Dec. 12. This will be for sewer and water repairs.

City officials say the work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Dec. 19. Officials say commuters should find an alternative route or follow the posted detour. Travel will not be permitted on southbound Lorton to Locust.

The second project will also begin on Monday, Dec. 10.

The right eastbound lane of Locust Street between Ripley and Harrison will be closed for sewer and water disconnection. This work is expected to be completed by Friday, Dec. 14.

Officials say CitiBus Routes 7 and 8 will be impacted with a detour being posted to Transloc.