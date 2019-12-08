Propane tank explodes, destroys garage in LeClaire on Great River Road

No one was injured when a propane tank exploded destroying a garage and damaging a home in LeClaire, Iowa Sunday afternoon.

Several fire departments responded to the house on Great River Road around 2:30 P.M. Sunday. Crews tell TV6 when they arrived, the garage was engulfed in flames and thick black smoke was billowing from the roof.

Crews were able to knock down the flames, but the house sustained some damage to the siding. Crews do not yet know if the home sustained any structural damage.

