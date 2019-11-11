Properly inflated tires with good tread the key to successful winter driving

The sound of winter has arrived in the Quad Cities. Tires crunching and spinning as cars take off are being heard across the area.

MGN

“Get ready for the snow to come,” Marvin Skipton said.

Tires are the key to a successful trip in the snow and cold. It is why Skipton is getting his tires checked at Jose’s Tires in downtown Davenport on Monday.

"I want to make sure I have the tires in shape for winter,” Skipton said.

Properly inflated tires and the right amount of tread can make all the difference, according to the experts at Jose.

"It is important to avoid accident,” Adriana Almanza, with Jose’s Tires said. “It is important to be ready, especially if you are traveling long distances."

Almanza runs the store on Fourth Street and encourages drivers to check their tires. You want to make sure you have tread to get traction. She said there are a couple of things to look for.

"If they are bald. If the wires are sticking out,” Almanza said. “If they are wearing out on one side and not the other."

If you drive a vehicle with four-wheel drive, there is an extra step you need to take.

"All the tires have to be the same size all the way around,” she said.

If you are tire shopping, you may want to consider snow tires over all season tires. Snow tires have tiny cuts in the tire that are designed to open up, gripping the snow and then spits it back out as the tire rolls over.

