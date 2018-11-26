Prophetstown man spends over 6 hours stuck from winter storm

Kyle Lackey was heading home from work at Arconic last night - right when the winter storm intensified. Even with his 4-wheel drive truck, he ended up in a ditch like so many others.

"Last night was just so much worse than any other I'd ever driven in," said Kyle Lackey. He ended up being one of many rescue calls last night, after more than 12 inches of snowfall pulled his truck into the ditch.

"All of a sudden the wind picked up and I couldn't see a thing. I tried to stop and let the wind die down and the next thing I know I'm getting sucked into the ditch," he said. "I have a four wheel drive truck and I tried to drive through it and the more I tried, the more it sucked me into the ditch."

The wind mixed with the heavy snowfall made it nearly impossible to drive. "Just the blowing snow and the amount of snow and the lack of visibility. You're driving 15 miles per hour when you're usually driving 70," he said.

Lackey contacted police, but because of so many other calls he was stuck for a while.

"It was just over 6 hours," he said. "I knew there were other cars in the ditch so I knew it was going to be a little while. Luckily, I had a full tank of gas and my cellphone - I had a couple friends that kept me occupied until the police got there."

Those friends made sure he was taking the right steps to ensure his safety.

"They made sure my muffler wasn't in the snow and that the carbon monoxide could get away from the vehicle," said Lackey.

Even after such a long wait, he was just grateful to be saved.

"There was really nothing anyone could really do. I didn't want any of my friends or family trying to come and get me and they get stuck, so I just rode it out," he said. "I'm thankful for the state troopers, they got me home."

