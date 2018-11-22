Prophetstown teenagers sell hair scrunchies to buy gifts for elders and children

Two Prophetstown teenagers are hoping to brighten up the holidays for an entire nursing home and children in need by selling hair scrunchies.

In a town like Prophetstown, where the population is around two thousand. Everyone is bound to know someone.

We are born on the same day and our dads are best friends. I’ve just like grown up with her and she's my best friend,” said Avery Olinger.

Avery Olinger and Kennedy Buck have been by each other's side since the beginning.

“We've been friends for a very long time, we've gotten closer over the years,” said Buck.

Even as they sit in silence at Avery’s living room, they still enjoy each other's company.

They spent Thanksgiving morning making scrunchies. Avery does the sewing and Kennedy helps with the finishing touch. Doing this makes them smile, the scrunchies they are making are going to help buy Christmas gifts for seniors at a nursing home and children in need.

“Whenever I see people smile, it makes me smile,” said Avery.

The idea was started by Avery, a few years ago, her mother gave her some money and she decided to buy presents for the elderly but that wasn't enough for her.

“So I decided that I would sell my slime and get presents for everyone,” said Olinger. “I ended up getting three presents for every person at the nursing home,”

Kennedy helped with getting the presents but she got sick, so she couldn't go last year, but this year she's determined to go with Avery.

“It made us really happy, we've done a lot of stuff for people and it's made us happy,” said Buck.

Their family members provided them with the fabrics. Once they are done sewing them, they sell the scrunchies on Facebook live. To show their gratitude for the people that buy them, they write a note and stick it in the bag. Avery and Kennedy say they have blessed but they know not everyone is.

“I want to help other people smile through their hard times that they are going through,” said Olinger.

“I hope some people like the younger kids can start doing stuff when they get older like we are,” said Buck. So more people are doing it in the community,”

The friends say they have learned the importance of running a business while having to joggle getting homework done. The last day they are selling the scrunchies is December 8th. If you are interested in buying some. Contact Avery’s mother at Nogogo3@yahoo.com.

