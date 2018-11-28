Proposal Season begins, nearly 40% of annual engagements set to take place

We're officially in proposal season.

You're likely to see social media feeds are likely to light up with ring selfies and engagements in the coming months.

Between now and February, nearly 40% of annual engagements are set to take place.

That's approximately 700,000 couples spending an estimated $4.4 billion on engagement rings.

The average price of an engagement ring is about $6,300 according to The Knot, a wedding website.

The average time spent planning a proposal is four and a half months.

Some of this year's proposal trends according to The Knot:

- Destination proposals in exotic places

- Using a furry friend in the proposal

- Getting permission from family members before popping the question