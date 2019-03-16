Proposed Illinois bill would allow SNAP beneficiaries to use stamps at restaurants

An Illinois bill sponsored by 37 Democratic state representatives would allow SNAP beneficiaries to use food stamps at fast food restaurants.

House Bill 3343, introduced by Rep. Sonya M. Harper (D), would establish a Restaurant Meals Program would authorize individuals to use their stamps at private establishments, such as restaurants. Beneficiaries would be given an allowance to the private establishments.

The bill would only qualify for those that are elderly, have a disability or are homeless.

If the bill were to pass, the Restaurant Meals Program would go into effect no later than January 1, 2020.