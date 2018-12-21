Lawyer: Michigan State hampered probe of its Nassar dealings

An independent special counsel has accused Michigan State University of stonewalling his investigation into the school's handling of the sexual abuse scandal involving disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Special counsel Bill Forsyth released a report Friday accusing the school of fighting the release of certain relevant documents and releasing others that were "irrelevant." It says these actions hampered the investigation.

Forsyth said at a news conference that "their biggest concern was the reputation of the university."

Hundreds of women and girls, most of them gymnasts, accused Nassar of molesting them under the guise that it was treatment during his time working for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trained Olympians. He received long prison terms after pleading guilty to child pornography possession and sexual abuse charges.