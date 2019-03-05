Prosecutors dispute that witness in 1990 case misled jurors

Prosecutors are disputing allegations that they allowed a key witness to give false testimony at three trials of a man charged with killing a girl in 1990.

Scott County Attorney Michael Walton acknowledges in a filing that Antonio Holmes was required to testify at the trial of Stanley Liggins under his plea agreement on theft and burglary charges.

But he says the deal only required that Holmes testify truthfully and not in any particular way against Liggins. Walton says Holmes testified to his opinion when he told jurors that he didn't receive any benefit for his cooperation.

Liggins is set to stand trial next week for a fourth time in the death of 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis. His defense has asked for the case to be dismissed, alleging that Holmes has been allowed to falsely tell jurors he didn't get a benefit for testifying.

Holmes says he saw Liggins and Lewis together shortly before she was kidnapped.

A judge is holding a hearing Tuesday to consider the matter.

(KWQC) - In a statement emailed to Quad City media, Walton said,

"There has never been any attempt to hide the fact that Holmes was to testify in the Liggins case pursuant to the plea agreement. The plea agreement was entered as an exhibit in all three trials. That has been clear since the 1993 trial." Walton also released court documents supporting that statement.

