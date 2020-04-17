Public Safety Telecommunicator Weeks honors dispatchers

The coronavirus has forced many people to work remotely but not everyone can do that including 9-1-1 dispatchers. All throughout this week, they are being recognized for the work they are doing to serve communities.

Ashley Huffman sits at her desk, has her headphones on, her hands lay on her keyboard ready to go to work.

"9-1-1, what's the address of your emergency," she said.

She including many of the staff at Scott Emergency Communications Center (SECC) and Medic EMS are the eyes and ears of emergency responders.

"Every day is different when we come in, we sit down, and put our headsets on. We don’t know what we are going to hear on the other end," she said.

SECC shares a building with Medic EMS. Although both agencies have their own dispatchers. They are making sure their staff stays safe. Equipping them with their own keyboards so they don't share, limiting access into their building and dispatch floor. Along with disinfecting everything.

"They are the only staff that we have and if we have employees that are sick. We still have to fill that position, so we want to keep them as healthy as possible," Tracey Sanders, Deputy Director, Scott Emergency Communications Center said.

Todd Malone is a supervisor at SECC. He says keeping his staff healthy while also keeping their moods uplifted is important. In honor of Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, they organized fun activities for staff. Since January, they have been planning for the week-long event. However, they couldn't do everything they had in mind.

"We had a pajama day, school lunch day, we also did a quarantine survival kit for them where we put together some snacks," he said.

Just like keeping their staff is critical, so too are the fellow first responders they dispatch. They are using screening tools like the Emerging Infectious Disease Surveillance Tool that allows them to check COVID symptoms a person is feeling. So they can relay the information to the responders.

"Since we have community spread, we stopped asking the travel questions. We are just screening for trouble breathing, any nasal congestions, cough, runny nose, fever, things like that," Brandon Miller-Guss, Quality Supervisor, Medic EMS said.

They also use another tool called protocol 36. It's used all over the world for a pandemic, epidemic, and outbreaks. They are using it in surveillance mode only which means they haven't altered their responses at all. It allows them to change responses in conjunction with the hospitals. So they are not overwhelming the emergency rooms.

Even though they never know what may come through that line. They say you can rest assured they will always be the calm voice in the dark and the glue that holds everything together.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also proclaimed Friday as Public Safety Telecommunicator Week. It goes until Saturday. SECC says their call volumes have remained steady and they are always prepared for it to increase at any time.

SECC is also hiring for 9-1-1 dispatchers. You can search Scott Emergency Communications Center website

