Public Works: People stranded on roofs after river busts down barriers

UPDATE: Officials with the city of Davenport say the HESCO barrier has failed on River Drive at Pershing Avenue.

More from the city is below.

"The area of Pershing, Iowa Street and 2nd Street is underwater.

Staff from Public Works, Fire, Police and Emergency Management is on the scene. Individuals impacted by the breach are being assisted with exiting the area.

Traffic from the Government Bridge should exit via the Moline side, 2nd Street is not accessible. Travel south of 3rd Street is not advised."

ORIGINAL: Public Works officials tell TV6 that people are on their roofs following a barrier being broken.

Officials say pressure from the river busted down the barriers, leaving people on roofs. Multiple crews are out rescuing people who are trapped and the city is looking at evacuations of downtown area.

