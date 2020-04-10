Public Works announces River Drive closure at east 3rd due to flooding in Davenport

A flood update for those who use River Drive in downtown Davenport. River Drive is now closed at east 3rd Street due to water over the road.

City officials with the Davenport Public Works made the announcement on Facebook on Friday.

"Eastbound 3rd St is being detoured at Iowa," officials said. "One lane of westbound River Dr at 4th St remains open."

Officials ask that residents keep an eye out for traffic conditions changing through the weekend and into next week.

Rain that is expected on Saturday could require the full closure of River Drive at 4th Street, according to officials.

You can find the latest on weather through the QC Weather App or at this link.