Public health concerns during floods

Flooding has created several problems for Quad Citians, including, public health and environmental concerns. The Rock Island County Health Department says possible pollution of water wells, malfunction of private sewage disposal systems and indoor air quality problems arising from mold which can develop within flood-damaged homes.

Pollution of Water Wells can occur whenever a well is under floodwaters.

The RICO Health Department says it is important for people to test their water supply for coliform bacteria and now assume that the water is immediately safe to drink. Officials suggest that the water shouldn't be tested until about two weeks after the flood when contaminants have hopefully been pumped out of the ground. In the meantime, officials say people should not use the water for drinking, cooking, or other ingestion purposes. Residents, where wells have been submerged, should be temporarily using bottled water until a satisfactory water test has been obtained.

After the flood has subsided, property owners should pump water from the well onto the ground surface to flush out the system until the water looks relatively clear, according to the Rock Island County Health Department. If the well was under water, shock chlorination needs to be done before the water can be tested, according to officials. This is usually done with household bleach or swimming pool chlorination granules. Before chlorinating the well, you should consult with the Rock Island County Health Department, or a qualified water well, or pump contractor regarding proper methods and safety considerations.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says they will offer free water sample analysis for residents with water wells located in flooded areas.

Property owners whose drilled wells were submerged by floodwaters are encouraged to bring their wells up to code by having licensed water well professional extend their well casing at least 2 feet about the maximum flood level. This will prevent floodwaters from directly entering the well in the future. Licensed water well and pump contractors are qualified to do this type of work.

Private Sewage Disposal Systems

These are used in most of the flooded areas and can either be septic systems or aerated treatment systems. Both types of systems may be failing, creating sewage back-ups or improperly discharging wastewater onto the ground or into bodies of water, according to officials. A septic system may only temporarily be out of service until flood waters are high groundwater levels have abated.

The Rock Island County Health Department says they recommend pumping the septic tank which may restore service. They also say with aerobic treatments, the servicing dealer needs to be contacted to assess damage and restore proper operation.

Air quality and Mold

As most people are aware, personal possessions and building materials are subject to contamination, damage, or destruction if in contact with floodwaters. It is essential that these materials are removed, cleaned, dried, or restored within a couple of days in most cases or mold can become a major concern.

The Rock Island County Health Department suggests people cleaning or removal of moldy or water damaged materials wear an N-95 or HEPA filter facemask to minimize exposure to mold spores, particulates, and inhalable debris, which can be purchased at local hardware stores.

The ability to salvage certain items depends on the type of material that was saturated. A number of restoration companies are available for hire. If immediate steps are not taken, items will not be salvageable and indoor air quality problems can occur from the production of mold.

You can learn more about these topics at the links below:

Illinois Department of Public Health Website

EPA Mold Guide

Centers for Disease Control on Dampness Facts