Public hearing on Muscatine property tax dollars to be held Thursday

The first of two public hearings on the proposed city of Muscatine 2020-2021 fiscal budget will be held at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

The hearing will begin at 7 p.m. at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore St.

The public hearing on the maximum property tax dollars for certain levels is a new requirement for municipalities passed by the state legislature in 2019.

Muscatine tax levies required to be included in the public hearing are the general, transit, tort, liability/insurance, and employee benefit levies, the city said in a media release.

