Public safety remains top priority for Davenport's new mayor

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said public safety is his biggest priority after he was sworn into office at Wednesday's city council meeting.

Mayor Mike Matson was sworn into office at the City of Davenport council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

"Public safety. First thing. You've heard me say it. There's going to be a mission statement back here. I believe in this and I've been saying it the whole time," Mayor Matson said.

He said he plans to work alongside the city council, Police Dept., and local schools to make reduce crime in the city, especially among youth offenders.

"This is what we're going to do. We're going to work on. Again, what things can we help with. So everybody working together. Police have their niche. Schools have their niche. We have ours," Matson said.

Matson was sworn into office as Davenport Police continue investigating a homicide that happened sometime between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5. According to police, 74-year-old Robert Long was found unresponsive in his home on the 15-hundred block of LeClaire St. on Jan. 7.

19-year-old Charlie Gary was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and first-degree robbery.

"If you're committing a violent crime in Davenport, we're finding you and we're putting you away. Especially if you commit a crime with a gun in Davenport. We're going to find you, put you in jail and prosecute you federally. There's no tolerance for that," Matson said, "I want you, and all the citizens in the greater Quad Cities to feel safe here. To feel welcome here, and to do whatever it is you do."