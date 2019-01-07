Public visitation planned for fallen Clinton firefighter

The Clinton community will be able to pay its respects to fallen firefighter, Lt. Eric Hosette, during a public visitation.

The public may attend the visitation on Friday, January 11 from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday. Those arrangements are being made.

Lt. Hosette made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a fire at the ADM facility. An unexpected explosion killed Hosette and injured firefighter Adam Cain. Cain is in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospital.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family to a fund established at Clinton National Bank.