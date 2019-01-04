Public works crew and construction workers take advantage of warm weather

With the lack of snow on the ground public work crews and developers are taking advantage of the warmer weather.

Is the weather good or bad? It depends who you ask, but in the case of Rock Island Public Works crews, it’s a good day.

With the recent dry and warmer temperatures, they are taking the advantage to patch potholes.

Michael Bartels, the Interim Public Works Director says the dry conditions allow crews to remove debris and moisture in the holes before filling the pothole, allowing their patches to last longer.

“We are making great progress now with glass going on the outside of the building and the roof going on,” said Brian Harry, Senior Project Manager for Russell Construction.

Over in Moline, Russell Construction workers are also getting ahead.

“We've had a little bit of weather to contend with,” said Harry. “We've had some late September and October rains, as well as the 13 inch snow in November,”

The 70 man crew that's been working on the new corporate headquarters for IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union says when mother nature gives them days like Friday, they gladly take it.

“The mortar on the stone work that's going on the outside or the adhesive that holds on our roof,” Said Harry. “All those have minimal temperature requirements, so a lot of times in the winter time we are not able to perform those scopes of work. With days like this, we are able to get back on the outside of the building and keep things going,”

Although the company doesn't let the weather decide what projects to take on. It's something they have to work around.

“One of the major challenges of construction is that we always have to try to predict the winter weather. We are estimating the cost for winter and how we are going to handle that,” said Harry.

For now it's business as usual.

“When we get a 50 degree day that allows us to keep working outside really helps us maintain or even accelerate our building schedule,” said Harry.

Harry says if things continue as they are employees of IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union can see the final finish in late July.