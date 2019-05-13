Public works crews cleaning up River Drive in Davenport

As the Mississippi River continues to recede, public works and fire department crews are working on cleaning up River Drive in Davenport.

Assistant City Administrator and Public Works Director Nicole Gleason tells TV6 it will likely be several more days until River Drive can open. She says some areas are still covered in water and are not accessible, and there is still a large amount of sediment on the roadway.

Reopening roads will also depend on an inspection of the road to verify there is no pavement failure.

Currently, crews are scraping mud and then washing the area with environmentally-friendly deodorizer. The city plans to keep crews on the job until the clean-up is complete, which means extended hours.

Crews will begin cleaning up the area of the flood barrier breach starting Tuesday. Officials tell us clean-up is expected to last through Friday, depending on weather conditions.

They say the best thing the public can do for now is adhere to road closures to allow the large equipment as much space as possible to safely work. There are still areas downtown with flood water, and people are also being discouraged from walking, driving or riding a bike through flood water.

There is no word yet on when River Drive in Bettendorf will re-open.

TV6 has reached out to Moline Public Works for an update on when River Drive will reopen on the Illinois side of the river.

