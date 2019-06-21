Public works crews working on patching up potholes in Davenport

Potholes have been popping up all over the place in Davenport, and the city now plans to focus on getting caught up in patching those deep dips in the road.

Nicole Gleason with Davenport Public Works tells TV6 they've had a total of nine crews out all week. They say potholes are being prioritized based on size and the volume of traffic on the road. As of Wednesday, they had around 400 open requests.

Officials tell us some previously filled potholes have reopened, and snow melt and this spring's rains are to blame.

Crews will continue to work on streets in block by block segments. In 2018, crews visited around 4800 blocks for potholes, and Gleason says Public Works is already nearly at that number already, only 6 months into the year.

