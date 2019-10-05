Pumpkin Sets New Topsfield Fair Record

A Connecticut man has set the record for heaviest pumpkin ever at the Topsfield fair in Massachusetts. Alex Noel won the prize of more than $8,000 for growing a pumpkin that weighs over two-thousand pounds. The New England giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Topsfield fair tops off months of hard work.

Al Berard's been at 30 of the fair's 35 weigh-offs. He says the secret is in the seeds and daily nurturing. One of the tricks to keep your giant pumpkin from rotting is when it's about this size of roll it onto some plywood to keep it off the ground.

"Now if you get a lot of rain, then you're on plywood and it's much safer than if it's sitting in the dirt," said Berard.

Al, like many of the veteran growers, predicted Alex Noel would win top billing and at 2294 pounds he's this year's winner, setting a new record.

"It's a dream come true. I'll sleep better tonight than I have in 18 years," Noel stated.

The world record for heaviest pumpkin was grown in Belgium in 2016 and weighed 2,624 pounds. The heaviest pumpkin grown in the U.S. was grown by a New Hampshire man last year -- it weighed 2,528 pounds.

