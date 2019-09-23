Pumpkin spice Spam now on sale for limited time

Pumpkin spice and everything nice on the first day of fall - Pumpkin Spice Spam is officially on sale today.

We first told you about this last month. Today Hormel Foods released a limited edition run of the product.

It's only available online at walmart.com and spam.com.

Two years ago, Hormel broached the notion of the product in a hoax Facebook post.

Now, Hormel assures us it is indeed real and it may represent the height of the pumpkin spice mania that started with Starbucks' first Pumpkin Spice Latte back in 2003.