Puppies thrown over bridge into icy creek in Iowa reunite after being adopted

A litter of puppies thrown over a bridge into an icy creek in Iowa earlier this year are now full of life and loving their new families.

A litter of puppies thrown over a bridge into an icy creek in January in early 2019 reunited for the first time on Sunday since being adopted. (CNN)

A dozen of the dogs rescued were reunited on Sunday for the first time since being adopted.

"The day I saw them on TV I had to have one," Amy Palmer said.

Palmer adopted Olivia, the runt of the litter that was 5 lbs and how checks in at 31 lbs.

Olivia was joined Sunday afternoon by almost a dozen of her brothers and sisters -- Baxter, Louie, Kate, Carly, Sydney, Willie.... you get the picture.

The puppies, 14 in all, were left for dead in a bag on an icy creek near the Iowa-Missouri border but have since come a long way. Those who adopted the "bridge" puppies have kept in touch and tracked each others puppies' progress through a private Facebook page.

"It's just amazing how they have grown and progressed and flourished," Palmer said.

The owners say this reunion is special.

"It gave me goosebumps, because really the only time we've seen each of them is the day we all met out there in this tiny little room," Jennifer Eaton said.

Eaton says to see the puppies up close and personal some six months later warms her heart, knowing they all share a bond that is not likely to be broken.

"It's just really cool, and they all have similar mannerisms, and you can tell they are all from the same litter," Eaton said.

They say this reunion won't be the last. They're planning another get together when the puppies turn one in January.