Puppy loses its ear after grooming appointment

A dog owner is upset after she says a veterinarian had to amputate her puppy's ear following a grooming appointment.

The 5-month-old dog named Baylee went in for a haircut, but then something went wrong.

Bows stayed securely in place until Angela Weeks says she took them out three days after their visit. She realized one bow was tied to her puppy's hair, but the other one was wrapped around the dog’s ear, cutting of circulation.

She said she soon realized Baylee's ear was swollen and that's when she contacted Petco.

"He assured me that they had let go the groomer who did it and he offered, he said they would refund my money and they would pay for all medical bills,” Weeks said.

According to statements from the veterinarian, Petco did refund Weeks’ money and paid for Baylee’s medical bills.

Weeks said she didn't think that was enough, so she went to corporate.

"He kept wanting me to give him a number as to what I felt like this was worth, and I said ‘You know, I can't tell you that,’” Weeks said.

She said Petco paid roughly $640 in vet bills and refunded Baylee's grooming bill of $147, and then offered $500 on top of that.

Weeks said that's not enough to make up for her dog losing its ear.

Petco released a statement to CNN affiliate WTVC saying they “regret and take full responsibility for what happened to Baylee after visiting their salon.”

They went on to say that the groomer involved did not follow policy and is no longer with the company.

