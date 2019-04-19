Puppy stabbed in Iowa, shelter needs help covering costs

Officials in Ames, Iowa are asking for your help after a 5-month-old puppy who was stabbed.

Police say on Sunday, April 14, police were called following a report of a puppy being left in a dumpster. Police say they were told the puppy was injured and placed in a dumpster in the 600 block of Squaw Creek Drive. There, officials say they located a 5-month-old German Shepherd with a stab wound to his side.

Police the puppy was taken to a vet clinic where he received care and medical treatment until Thursday, April 18. The puppy is currently at the Ames Animal Shelter.

The puppy's owner, according to police, is 20-year-old Rashidi D. Simba, of Ames. Police say Simba was arrested for Animal Torture on Friday, April 19, after he admitted to stabbing the puppy and putting him in the dumpster.

Officials with Ames Animal Shelter posted to Facebook Friday morning giving an update on the 5-month-old puppy, Moose. They say Moose is continuinuously improving each day.

"Emergency care of Moose will likely cost several thousand dollars, and the Ames Animal Shelter is seeking assistance in paying Moose's veterinary bills," the post reads. "To make a contribution, please send a check to our mailing address at Ames Animal Shelter, 515 Clark Avenue, Ames, Iowa, 50010. Credit card donations are accepted over the telephone by calling 515.239.5530. Donations can also be made directly at the Animal Shelter. The Ames Animal Shelter does not have an online method to receive donations, but does have a wish list on Amazon. Every donations helps. If you are not able to donate, please share with your friends and family."

Shelter officials say they are currently taking applications for Moose's adoption.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Online anonymous tips may be made at this link.