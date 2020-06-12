Purina and Quad Cities River Bandits team up for drive-thru pet food pantry

The Quad Cities River Bandits is teaming up with Purina to hold a contactless drive-thru pet food pantry on Saturday, June 20.

This event will begin at 2 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park and will be to help pet-friendly families who are financially impacted by COVID-19.

The drive-thru format requires recipients to arrive and remain in their vehicle, while associates from Purina’s Davenport factory and River Bandits staff load the pet food into the trunk or hatchback.

Pet food will be available while supplies last.

“Now, more than ever, pet owners are relying on quality, nutritious food for their pets, and we are proud to support local families and pets in need during this difficult time,” said Casey Hansen, Davenport Purina, Factory Manager.

“Pets and pet owners are terrific and vital members of our community,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “We love our Bark in the Park Sunday games when dog owners can bring their pets for free, and we want to do all we can to ensure every Quad Cities pet gets the food and nutrition he or she needs. In these very challenging times, we’re looking forward to helping a lot of wonderful pets and wonderful families.”

The event will be on Saturday, June 20 from 2 - 6 p.m., or until supplies run out.