Purina and the Quad Cities River Bandits host drive-thru pet food pantry

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Purina teamed up Saturday afternoon to host a contactless drive-thru pet food pantry at Modern Woodmen Park. Staff from both organizations came out to assist and donated more than 750 bags of dog and cat food and treats.

“We believe people and pets are better together and we know there’s a pandemic going on in the community and folks are out of jobs and so if we can take one thing off their plate and give a bag of dog or cat food to help them out while they’re in need, you know, we’re proud to do so,” said Casey Hansen, a Factory Manager at Nestle Purina.

Hansen said they doubled the amount of food they’ve given at previous donations due to the high demand. By the end of the first hour of the four-hour event, almost half of the food was gone.

“I mean we were set up to go 2:00 pm start today and we had a line wrapped around the block beginning at 1:30 pm so we started the event a little early today,” Hansen said.

Joe Kubly, the General Manager of the QC River Bandit, said it feels good to do great things in the community.

“We got youth sports games going on right now and then obviously we like to partner with community entities that are, you know, doing things for the better good. That’s our goal every year so this seemed like a great fit for us to do something with Purina just being right down the road,” Kubly said.

Kubly also said they’ve never had an event directly with Purina before and they’re hoping they can do more with them in the future.

“It definitely feels good to know that all this is going to go to homes today of people who need food and you know it’s kinda one of those things where hey we might be a baseball team but it definitely feels good to do something great for the community like this,” he said.