Purina announces expansion of Clinton factory that will create more than 60 new jobs

Nestlé Purina has announced it will expand its Clinton factory, creating more than 60 new jobs in the process.

Company officials made the announcement on Monday, saying the expansion represents a $140 million investment. It will add new processing and packaging lines for dry pet food and lead to the creation of more than 60 positions.

Purina first opened in Clinton in 1969 and currently employs 360 workers. The company has had a presence in Iowa since 1927 and also operates a factory in Davenport, with approximately 1,000 employees across the state of Iowa.

"This announcement represents a significant expansion in jobs and infrastructure for rural Iowa," Governor Kim Reynolds said. "Opportunity lives here, and we are working every day to make Iowa a beacon of economic prosperity. I want to congratulate Purina for 90 years of continued growth and success here in the Hawkeye state."

Company officials say the Clinton factory plays a unique role in the company's network of 21 factories across the United States. The location is a hub for innovation and design of new products, in addition to producing flagship brands.

Now, officials say the factory will be able to significantly increase its production of pet food.

"This expansion reflects an investment in our local operations and our commitment to continue delivering innovative and highly nutritious pet foods," John Bear, Vice President of Manufacturing at Purina, said.