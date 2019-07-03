Push for deaf school in eastern Iowa

Up until two years ago, Camilla attended a school in the Quad Cities.

“So when I was little and in first grade, at lunch, everyone was talking and no one would talk to me. And when they would ask me questions in English. I couldn't hear them so I'd have to ask my interpreter, who was a grown up, what they said and the kids didn't want to talk to me because I would have to have a grown up right there with me all the time,” says nine year old Camilla Hillard.

Her mother remembers Camilla coming home from school and saying “she felt like she was the only deaf kid in the world.”

But two years ago all of that changed.

“When I went to the School for the Deaf in Council Bluffs, I was blown away because at lunch time nobody talked, everybody signed and we were telling jokes and laughing and having so much fun,” say Camilla.

Her mother Monica says she noticed her daughter had a new sense of confidence after transferring.

“Her self-esteem was better she was just more comfortable and she even said comments about felling like 'there are other deaf kids in the world! There are other people like me,’” says Monica Hillard looking at her daughter proudly.

“I felt like I could laugh a lot more, (I felt) comfortable) and I felt proud,” says Camilla.

The only school for the deaf in Iowa is west Iowa.

“So she every week has to commute that far distance. It's like four and half or five hours each way,” says Monica.

Camilla’s father says he’s trying to make the commute shorter, not just for his daughter but for the hundreds of deaf kids in the Mississippi Bend.

“I’m trying to work with legislatures and educators to get an academy here on the Eastern Side of the state,” says Dirk Hillard.

Monica and Dirk say having a school closer to a metropolitan area would be beneficial for all involved.

“Instead of being one child in a semi-rural school district bring them all to centralized urban area where we can get resources for them and something that resembles the school for a deaf like a magnet or charter school,” says Monica.

Monica and Dirk say there's a misconception that deaf children need to be sheltered, but that they’ll have a better future if they’re exposed to “the world and diversity and different experiences.” But Monica says she knows that a lot of parents are afraid. And the stereotypes can be delimitating.

Monica says she encounters stereotypes daily. She says every time she has ever been to the airport, someone will come running with a wheelchair. Monica says she laughs it off because it’s humorous to her that someone would think she needs a wheelchair simply because she can’t hear. Dirk says when he goes to a restaurant and asks for a piece of paper to write his food order on, he’s often handed a braille menu. Both Monica and Dirk have a great sense of humor about the lack of awareness and exposure many hearing people have. But there are so many stereotypes that can be delimitating to one’s potential if internalized.

“They think we can't drive, can’t have kids, can’t take out loans, can't go to college but actually, we can do everything hearing people can do,” says Monica.

“I remember when we first moved here (to the Quad Cities). I met a person who was deaf and had lived here their whole life and they had a lot of stereotypes that were internalized,” says Dirk.

“And they believed that they couldn't do those things. So meeting someone that was older than them that had a career, now they're growing as young deaf adult to do those things. And that's why it’s so important for the deaf community to get those different age groups together so deaf children and deaf adults realize they don't have to follow those stereotypes,” Dirk adds.

That is something the Hillards have taught their two children Camilla and Sammy, who were both born deaf. But with 90% of children being born to hearing parents. They are aware their family is unique.

“I look at my kids and see how privileged they are to have a family life where they can communicate. But then seeing all the struggles they still experience and then looking at their friends who are deaf and thinking about the friends who don't have the things that my kids have. So, it's good my kids have all these things. They have parents who are aware of all the resources that are available. Who set up an accessible home they have captions on the TV on the cartoons since they were little. I'm a little jealous that I didn't have it growing up but it inspires me to break down barriers for other deaf kids,” says Dirk.

That's one of the reasons Dirk launched the Quad City Deaf Club.

“We realize there was a lack of a social space for deaf people of all ages to get together and do activities together,” says Dirk.

Another initiative the Hillards are behind is a bit more advocacy based. It’s called Deaf Children Now

, and “Now” is an acronym. The “N” stands for “no barriers.” The “O” is for “opportunity” and the “W” is for “whole child.”

Dirk says the purpose of the organization “is to advocate for children who are deaf to go to the local public schools, and experienced what my daughter experienced in school in kindergarten and first grade. We are looking to maybe having summer camps more inclusive maybe have sign language having advocates that can work with parents to make sure their kids are getting everything they need in the school district. We’re working on a lot of different advocacy issues.”

Both Monica and Dirk have full time careers. Dirk has worked at the Arsenal for over a decade and Monica works in a company. They also have their own business called 258 Creative Craft which sells crafts based on deaf culture. For example a clock which has the signs for the numbers rather than Arabic numerals.

The Hillards say one of the most important things for deaf children and adults to meet so that stereotypes are broken. And deaf children grow up knowing they can do anything they set their minds to. And a great resource here in the Quad Cities for Parents is a facebook group called

Quad Cities Families with Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.

