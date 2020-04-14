QC Covid-19 Coalition says there are no known businesses with clusters of positive tests

During today's press conference The QC Covid-19 Coalition addressed the concern after dozens of workers tested positive at the Tyson plant in Columbus Junction.

Ed Rivers with the Scott County Health Department says,there are no known Scott County residents that worked at the plant that they are monitoring and there are no businesses in Scott County where they are monitoring for clusters of positive tests.

Nita Ludwig with Rock Island county mirrored that answer saying that Rock Island County does not have any known businesses either.

Scott County Health Department announced today, April 14th, that a second person has died from Covid-19. The patient was over the age of 81.No further details were provided.

Six additional cases were announced in Scott County, with one person hospitalized

Rock Island County reported 10 new cases, all are at home in self-isolation.