QC Animal Welfare Center hosts 2nd Chance Sale

The QC Animal Welfare Center held their “2nd Chance Sale” Saturday morning, raising money after the fire that had them out of business for a couple weeks.

The sale was going on while they were also having their walk-in wellness clinics, which is discounted animal care for pet owners. The money raised from the clinic and the yard sale will help benefit the shelter.

“It was a loss of income for us, we lost a lot of the supplies that were in the building and we rely on donations so everything we do is from donations,” said community services director, Stacey Teager. “It was really hard on the shelter and I think also in the community. Being able to take stuff that would otherwise be thrown away, take it out set it on tables and have the community come out and support us by purchasing items has been fabulous.”

Teager says the turnout has been magnificent from community members, and she still can't thank the community and fire departments enough for all the help they've given them through this time.