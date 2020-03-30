QC COVID-19 Coalition: How to safely enjoy the warmer weather

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is reminding residents to continue taking precautions against the coronavirus, including social distancing, while enjoying the nice weather this week.

“We know it sounds simple, but washing your hands frequently with soap and warm water or hand sanitizer is such a huge factor in preventing the virus from spreading to yourself or others,” Nita Ludwig, public health administrator in Rock Island County says.

With the warmer weather taking over, Ludwig is also addressing how you can prevent the spread of COVID-19 while taking advantage of warmer temperatures.

She says walking, running, and biking are all safe as long as the social distancing conventions are followed.

Masks needed:

Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, is encouraging anyone with the means to construct masks following the guidelines at this link. and contact the Salvation Army to donate them.

They also are taking any other personal protective equipment, or PPE, including medial gloves, masks and gowns.

Testing:

As for COVID-19 test results, tests are sent to the State Hygienic Laboratory or private labs, and the results come in 2-3 days in Iowa.

Illinois, however, sends their tests to one of three labs in Chicago, Springfield or Carbondale, where results are typically back within 1-2 days.

In both states, private labs can take up to 14 days for a result.