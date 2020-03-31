QC COVID-19 Coalition: Masks are for symptomatic people

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition held a Zoom meeting today, addressing community questions.

Masks in public:

Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, clarified that masks should only be worn if symptoms are present since it's the coughs and sneezes that transmit COVID-19. An asymptomatic person would not benefit from wearing a mask to protect others.

As for infected individuals, a scarf or sleeve is better than nothing to help prevent spread.

QC peak on the horizon:

The QC COVID-19 Coalition doesn't have a timeline of when Quad Cities cases will peak. However, they are monitoring the trends and predict they will peak sometime in April.

Reporting gatherings of 10 or more:

If you see a group of 10 or more, officials said a report to the city where the gathering is taking place would be necessary. The health department doesn't act on those issues.

Future outbreaks:

Nita Ludwig, public health administrator in Rock Island County, said that both counties in the Quad Cities are looking ahead to future health emergencies in order to be better prepared for an outbreak. While they fight the current virus, health departments are making sure their pop-up treatment centers and medical equipment will fill the need of another outbreak.