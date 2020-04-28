QC COVID-19 Coalition introduces housing assistance programs

The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition focused on housing assistance in their press briefing today. Scott County announced 2 new COVID-19 cases for a county total of 218 while Rock Island County announced 20 new cases for a county total of 402.

ASSISTANCE FOR HOUSEHOLDS

Cecelia Bailey, executive director of the Quad Cities Open Network-HUB (QCON) said that her network would like to share how households in the Quad Cities can get to emergency funds and how human services agencies can tap into the resources for families they assist.

Since QCON is a network of more than 60 health and human services agencies, it is able to act as a central entity to coordinate efforts to help struggling Quad City residents.

What can the funds utilized for?

-The funds are flexible dollars used to address immediate needs for food, medical supplies, or housing/shelter that have been a challenge or at risk due to the pandemic. The dollars are direct assistance for citizens in crisis.

How can I access emergency funds?

-Funds can be accessed through QCON's member agencies. If you already have a connection to a health of human service agency, you are encouraged to reach out to them if you have a need. A full list of agencies that are there to help can be found here .

If you don't know where to start, Quad Citizens on the Illinois side can contact Project Now at 309-793-6391 while Iowa residents can contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-324-3236.

ASSISTANCE FOR RENTERS

Bruce Berger, Director Community and Economic Development for the City of Davenport, was also in the briefing to give details about a program for Davenport renters struggling due to a loss of income from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This program offered by the City of Davenport can provide up to $1,000 in rental assistance per month for up the three months. The requirements to meet are:

-Must be Davenport renter in good standing as of March 1 with a lease

-Must have occupied current rental unit since at least Jan. 1, 2020

-Must have lost 50 percent or more of household income due to COVID-19

-Must have either filed for unemployment or employer verifies the reduction in income

-Current household income must be at or below 60 percent of median family income

To apply, go to this website to request an application. You can also pick up applications in the lobby of Office of Assisted Housing, Heritage Building, 501 W. 3rd St., Davenport, Iowa 52801.

Applications can also be emailed to CPED.info@davenportiowa.com or can be dropped off or mailed to the Office of Assisted Housing building. Review of applications will begin May 1st.