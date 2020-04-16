QC COVID-19 coalition gives local update on cases, speaks about plasma donation

The Rock Island and Scott County provided an update today of the spread of COVID-19.

Rock Island County announcing 21 new cases today pushing the total to 201 positive cases.

12 are currently hospitalized in Rock Island Co.

Scott County announced 17 new cases today making 146 in the county.

Scott County did not provide how many people are currently hospitalized

Kirby Winn from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center spoke today about antibody testing and when the Quad Cities area could see it.

Winn said, "We're aware and we are watching and have some concerns about essentially false positives within the antibody testing that ultimately wouldn't let anyone have a lot of confidence in the results."

Genesis Health System announced today that in collaboration with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, it has initiated a treatment is called convalescent plasma and is being used for the first time in the region for COVID-19 patients.

The plasma was collected from a donor by the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. The donor had recovered from a COVID-19 infection.