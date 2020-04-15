QC COVID-19 coalition says the local message continues to be stay at home

The QC,COVID-19 Coalition said today, April 15th during their daily press conference that the local message continues to be stay at home.

Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department said, "In the Quad Cities we get a unique view of how there is not a uniform set of national guidelines. Illinoisans live under a stay at home order from Governor J.B. Pritzker, but Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has not issued a similar mandate. Our message here locally has been the same for weeks, stay at home."

Lori Elam with Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services spoke today during the conference to speak about the growing concern for mental health during the pandemic.

Elam said that services remain open for those that need it and that they are still helping people get the resources they need.

Tthe 24-hour hotline to call is 1-844-430-0375 or you can find more resources at https://easterniowamhds.org/

10 new cases announce in Rock Island County, making 180 cases in the county.with 12 people hospitalized.

Scott County Health Department announced 5 new cases today making a total of 129 in the county.