QC Channel Cat to resume service this month; new safety measures put in place

Officials with the QC Channel Cat have announced they'll be starting their service on the water this month.

"We’re happy to announce that we’ll be starting Channel Cat service on May 29," officials said in a Facebook post.

To ensure the safety of all the passengers and crew, QC Channel Cat officials have implemented the following changes:

- The boats will only run at approximately half capacity with the goal of making sure families can ride together safely.

- The captain and crew will be wearing face masks. We encourage all riders to do the same.

- Hand stamps will not be issued this year for reentry. Instead, present your paper or mobile ticket to re-board.

