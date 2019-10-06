QC Crop Walk has hundreds in attendance

Walking to end hunger: hundreds of people came together today to raise money and awareness for food insecurity. In the Quad Cities, there are over 120,000 people that don't know where their next meal will come from. That's 1 in 8 adults and 1 in 5 children.

They want you to know, they're not just a statistic, "this is a first and I'm grateful" said William Kramer, a Quad Cities native who is now food insecure and homeless. Kramer makes up one of the over 37 million people struggling with hunger in the United States.

Kramer says he's never seen so much support before. He was invited to the CROP Walk and wants to show the community how much it means to him: "a very big appreciation on their part on reaching out to help us homeless and everybody. So I want to reach a big thank you to everybody who supports one another and places that are donating or doing this walk, I am grateful for their help."

Some even coming from outside the Quad Cities to raise awareness. "I think the more people that can get outside, get moving, start talking about it I think increases awareness in general and helps address the issue at hand. So I feel it's an important part of the community is to start answering the problem for us" said Atef Kotob who visited from Iowa City.

Hundreds of people temporarily in the shoes of those who are food insecure. "We walk not because it's an easy thing to do like that's the simple way to do a fundraiser. We do it because we walk in solidarity with people who need to walk because they're hungry and need to get food. They need to walk to get to get water. They need to walk to the fields. They need to run from danger. And so we're walking as recognition as that kind of walking," explained Gale Francione, one of the coordinators.

The money helping those around us, and those in disaster areas, "if people heard about the hurricane in the Bahamas, it just devastated the island & nation. What can I do, what can I do? If you gave last year to the CROP Walk, your money is already there. So if you give this year to the CROP Walk, your money will go to the next disaster we don't even know about yet. Do you wish you could help? You can." continued Francione.

Organizers are still counting how much they raised today, but they're estimating over $40,000! If you want to donate to the 2019 QC Crop Walk, you can click here.

Most of what's raised today will go around the United States and the world. But 25% is staying in local food shelters in the Quad Cities like Humility Homes & Services, Christian Care, the Riverbend Food Bank, Meal Service of Scott County, and Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program.