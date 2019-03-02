QC Firefighters face off against Chicago Firefighters on the ice to raise money for Cain and Hosette families

Fire hit the ice at Taxslayer on Saturday. Firefighters from across the quad cities faced off against Chicago firefighters for a hockey game to benefit Clinton Fire Department's Lieutenant Eric Hosette's family and Firefighter Adam Cain. Quad City Fire Hockey hadn't yet calculated the amount of money raised but estimate they were able to collect over $8,000 at the game. They say they raised the money through raffles, t-shirts sales, a silent auction, and ticket sales. QC Fire Hockey captain Chris Elliott said the estimate didn't include the $2,000 donated by Rock Island Fire Department's union.

"We originated this (annually fundraising hockey game) because of an injured firefighter we wanted to start this process for any injuries or fatalities that the fire service suffers so that last nine years we've broken up over MDA, Gigi's Playhouse" and others. "But this year as soon as we heard of the loss of Lt. Hosette and injuries to Adam Cain It was a no brainer who we were playing for this year," Elliott added.

QC Fire Hockey teams say the money raised will be split evenly between the Cain and Hosette family.