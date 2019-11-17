QC Gun and Knife Show organizers say number of Illinois gun dealers declining

Quad Cities Gun and Knife show had its first event at the QCCA Expo Center this weekend.

The show had up to 300 tables with 100 vendors from around the Midwest.

Chad Kinsey, an organizer of the show, said he wanted to put this event on in the Quad Cities because he said gun and knife shows are dying off.

“Illinois has changed a lot of laws and made it hard for the dealers,” said Kinsey. “Forty percent of the dealers quit after a lot of new laws came out so there aren’t as many gun dealers anymore in Illinois.”

The law Kinsey talked about is the gun control bill Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law during his first days in office. It made it illegal for retailers to sell guns without being certified by the state.

“I’m into guns and there are a lot of people that are,” said Kinsey. “They come through the door and say thanks for having one here.”

Kinsey said up to 1,400 people showed up to the show on Saturday.

He said the Quad Cities hasn’t had a vendor show like this for a few years.